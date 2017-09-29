Jets’ Forte Ruled Out Sunday Vs. Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — If the Jets are going to win their second straight game Sunday, they’ll have to do it without their leading rusher.

The team on Friday ruled running back Matt Forte, who is battling turf toe on his left foot, out of Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Forte suffered the injury in last week’s 20-6 victory over the Dolphins.

The injury is “one of those nagging things that you’ve got to deal with as a player,” Forte told CBS Local this week. “But I’ve had it before. I think it was my rookie year. I had it on my right foot. I haven’t had any residual problems with it once it healed. So I’m looking forward to healing fast so I can get back on the field.”

Over the season’s first three weeks, the 31-year-old running back has rushed for 94 yards on 23 carries. He also has caught six passes for 58 yards.

Bilal Powell will start in Forte’s place. Rookie Elijah McGuire should also an increased workload.

Powell said he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

MORE: Erin Henderson Sues Jets, Says Team Let Him Go Because Of His Bipolar Disorder

“It’s always the next-man-up type of business,” he told NJ.com. “It’s just about being prepared. I’m prepared to play. We’ve got a good game plan.”

Tight end Jordan Leggett (knee) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) are doubtful. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) is questionable.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)