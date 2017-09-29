LI Diocese To High School Students: No Kneeling During National Anthem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Diocese of Rockville Centre is reminding students at its high schools not to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

A directive came from the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s bishop who reminded not only students but spectators of the diocese’s longstanding policy, which states there are no gestures or demonstrations allowed during the national anthem at games, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. It also applies to other school events such as concerts and plays.

The policy applies to three high schools that are run by the diocese in West Islip, Hicksville and Riverhead. The diocese does not run the seven other Catholic high schools on Long Island.

The diocese sent out a directive to its three schools, reading: ““This is a reminder that all student athletes and spectators are expected to stand during the playing of the National Anthem at school sporting events, without any gestures of demonstration or protest. This is long-standing school policy and applies equally to all participants and audiences at all school events, including those that are not sporting; for example, concerts and plays.”

“We ask our students also to recognize that failure to abide by this policy may result in serious disciplinary action.”

President Donald Trump has been criticizing NFL players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice. He insists the NFL should require players to stand. Trump says players who don’t stand for the anthem should be fired. Hundreds more players have responded this week by sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.

A new CBS News poll found more 52 percent of Americans disapprove of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, while 38 percent approve.

Forty-eight percent disapprove of Trump’s comments on the protests, while 30 percent approve of what he has said.