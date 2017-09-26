Republicans Fear Health Care Reform Bill Is Doomed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers are meeting behind closed doors after Sen. Susan Collins became the fourth Republican to oppose the GOP measure to repeal and replace Obamacare.

President Donald Trump slammed Republican holdouts who oppose the healthcare bill, acknowledging it may not pass this week as planned.

“At some point there will be a repeal and replace but will see whether or not that point is now or will it be shortly thereafter, but we are disappointed in so-called Republicans,” Trump said.

On Monday, at least four GOP senators said they could not support the revision to the Graham-Cassidy proposal, effectively killing it.

Sen. Collins of Maine joined joined Sens. John McCain, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz.

Collins pointed to the bill’s massive cuts to Medicaid.

“It would have changed the program in a way that would have put healthcare at risk for some of our most vulnerable citizens including disabled children and low-income seniors,” she told reporters.

Now the big question is whether the Senate will still hold a vote, even though it appears the bill will be defeated.

“It’s OK to vote. It’s OK to fall short, if you do, for an idea you believe in,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

Already in the unanimous “no” column, Democrats say they want to work on a bi-partisan solution.

“Once this repeal effort is gone, we are willing, eager, to sit down and come up with bipartisan improvements,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

But Republicans insist the current structure must be repealed.