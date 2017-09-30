President Trump Lashes Out At Mayor Of San Juan Over Federal Response To Hurricane Maria

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Trump took to Twitter early Saturday to lash out at the mayor of San Juan after she criticized federal recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the president tweeted.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” the president continued. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

On Friday, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz voiced dissatisfaction over the United States’ response to Maria, which knocked out power to most of the island and has many scrambling for food, water, and shelter.

“We are dying here, and I cannot fathom he thought that the greatest nation int he world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles long,” Cruz said. “So mayday, we are in trouble.”

Meanwhile, critically needed aid is finally being distributed in parts of the hurricane-ravaged island. In more hard to reach areas, residents are getting desperate.

Families in Aguadilla stood in line for hours on Friday, waiting to receive four bottles of water and three snacks which may have to last them for two days.

The president is headed to the island on Tuesday to survey the damage.