End Of An Era: Old Kosciuszko Bridge Set For Controlled Demolition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the end of an era in New York City, as the remaining parts of the Old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to come down for good Sunday morning.

It’s the latest step in a highly anticipated project that Governor Andrew Cuomo has personally been waiting for.

Governor Cuomo And Officials Deliver Remarks Before Sunday’s Controlled Demolition

“We would bang the steering wheel because it was always packed, it was always annoying,” Cuomo told CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer earlier this year. The governor recalled the traffic woes the outdated span caused when he was a kid, riding with his father.

READ: New Kosciuszko Bridge Will Close Briefly Sunday While Old Bridge Is Demolished

The new bridge, he says, is meant to change that.

“Think of it from the commuter’s point of view,” he told CBS2. “Every day matters, so lets find out a way to get it done.”

He says Sunday’s demolition will help speed up construction of the new bridge by “seven to nine months.”

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, the 20 trusses — 10 from each side of the bridge and a total of 3,100 feet in length — will be taken down to make way for the second span of the new bridge.

The first span opened to drivers in April, carrying three lanes of traffic in each direction of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway until the second span is completed.

While officials say the long-term project is meant to eventually help ease congestion, Sunday might be a different story as several roads will be closed during the demolition.

The Department of Transportation says the Kosciuszko Bridge will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., plus roads leading to the bridge were closed at 4 a.m. and will reopen at 9:30 a.m.

Traffic on the BQE will also be stopped five to ten minutes before the demolition starts and will resume shortly after.

The controlled demolition is scheduled for 8 a.m.