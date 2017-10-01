Mets Clobbered By Phillies In Shutout In Last Game With Collins As Manager

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Mackanin ended his tenure as Philadelphia Phillies manager with a win, while Terry Collins left the New York Mets with a loss.
Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning Sunday in Philadelphia’s season-ending 11-0 rout.
At 68 the oldest manager in the major leagues, Collins said after the game he is stepping down after seven seasons, the longest tenure in Mets history. Expected to contend for an NL East title, the Mets went 70-92 in their worst season since finishing with the same record in 2009.
New York went 551-583 under Collins, losing a five-game World Series to Kansas City in 2015 and the NL wild-card game to San Francisco last year. This season was derailed by injuries to pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Jeurys Familia along with outfielder Yoenis Cespedis and third baseman David Wright.
Philadelphia announced Friday that Mackanin will not return as manager. He finished 174-238 in 2½ seasons.
Collins and Mackanin exchanged a hug along with lineups before the game. Mackanin was greeted by his entire roster standing outside the railing of the first base dugout and was given a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,754.