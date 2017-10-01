Collins To Resign As Mets’ Manager After Game, AP Source Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that New York Mets manager Terry Collins will resign after the team’s final game this season.

The Mets were finishing up the season Sunday at Philadelphia. They began the day with a 70-91 record.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement, said Collins would take a front-office position with the team. The Atlantic website first reported the move.

The 68-year-old Collins, the oldest manager in the majors, had said he had no plans to retire after this season and would like to keep working until age 70 — even if that meant somewhere else in baseball.

His two-year contract was set to expire after this year. The Mets have long been expected to make significant changes following a drastically disappointing season derailed by injuries and underperformance.

Collins guided the Mets to the World Series in 2015, and to a second consecutive playoff appearance last year. He is 550-581 in seven seasons with the club.

He has managed more games than anyone else in Mets history and ranks second to Davey Johnson (595) in wins.

Collins has dodged taking much of the blame for the team’s failures this season because of the large number of injuries that have hit the Mets. Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Yoenis Cespedes and David Wright are among the key players who have spent significant time on the disabled list.

