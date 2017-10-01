Yankees To ‘Significantly Expand’ Protective Netting Around Stadium, Team Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees announced on Sunday they’ll “significantly expand” the the protective netting around their home field over the offseason.

The announcement comes amid calls from fans, officials, and players alike for additional protective netting at Yankee Stadium after a hard-hit, line-drive foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier struck a little girl in the face last month.

The team said in a statement that they’re consulting with experts and the league to “analyze and determine the best and most appropriate type of material, color and installation methods.”

“While the current protective netting meets the recommended guidelines established by Major League Baseball, the additional protective netting we are planning to install for the 2018 season will exceed the current guidelines established by the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball,” the statement continued.

The Yankees said they will also expand the protective netting at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the team’s spring training facility in Tampa, Florida.

