Mets Let Go Of Longtime Pitching Coach, Head Trainer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Following a painful season, the injury-riddled New York Mets are making changes to their coaching staff and medical department.

Two days after Terry Collins stepped down as manager, the team announced Tuesday that longtime pitching coach Dan Warthen will not return in that role next year but has been offered another job in the organization.

The Mets had a 5.01 team ERA this season, second worst in the National League. However, they were also plagued by injuries to starters Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman, closer Jeurys Familia, and they traded away arguably their best reliever, Addison Reed, in July.

Following Sunday’s season-ending loss at Philadelphia, Syndergaard lobbied publicly for Warthen, who had been the Mets’ pitching coach since June 2008.

“I think it’s pretty much b——- what’s going on with Dan,” Syndergaard told reporters. “He’s taking the blame for all of the injuries and they’ve been looking in the wrong direction. For me, I think if Dan isn’t back next year, what does that say about me? Because I’m right here stating my opinion of him, and I think he’s what’s best for our pitching staff. I want him to be a pitching coach for the remainder of my career.”

Also, the Mets say head trainer Ray Ramirez won’t be back in 2018. Ramirez has held that position since 2005.

The rest of the training and conditioning staff will stay on next season.

Injuries were a common theme for the Mets the past two seasons. In addition to the pitching injuries, David Wright, Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Nimmo and T.J. Rivera were among the other Mets who spent significant amounts of time on the disabled list.

Meanwhile, Collins becomes a special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson. After the season finale Sunday, the 68-year-old Collins confirmed his seven-year tenure as manager was over and he was taking a position in the front office.

Bench coach Dick Scott, first base coach Tom Goodwin and bullpen coach Ricky Bones will be granted permission to speak to other teams, pending the choice of a new manager.

New York expects to keep hitting coach Kevin Long, assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler and third base coach Glenn Sherlock, who is under contract for next year. Alderson says Long has expressed interest in interviewing for the manager’s job.

