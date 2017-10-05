Police: Boy, 15, Arrested After Bringing Gun To Newark School

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after being caught with a loaded firearm at a school in Newark.
Newark police said shortly after noon, officers were called to the M.E.T.S. Charter School at 909 Broad St. The student was arrested without incident and the loaded 9mm handgun was confiscated by police, Newark police said.
The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in an educational institution, police said.
Police late Thursday were meeting with school officials to review current security procedures, and discuss ways to improve security, in the wake of the incident.
In an unrelated incident in the Bronx Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested at Bronx Park Middle School and investigators found he had an unloaded handgun in his bag.