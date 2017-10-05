CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police: Boy, 15, Arrested After Bringing Gun To Newark School

Filed Under: M.E.T.S. Charter School, Newark, Newark Gun In School

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after being caught with a loaded firearm at a school in Newark.

Newark police said shortly after noon, officers were called to the M.E.T.S. Charter School at 909 Broad St. The student was arrested without incident and the loaded 9mm handgun was confiscated by police, Newark police said.

The student was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in an educational institution, police said.

Police late Thursday were meeting with school officials to review current security procedures, and discuss ways to improve security, in the wake of the incident.

In an unrelated incident in the Bronx Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested at Bronx Park Middle School and investigators found he had an unloaded handgun in his bag.

