I-80 West Remains Closed In Hackensack For Tanker Crash Cleanup

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — All westbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Hackensack remain closed while workers clean up a fuel spill following a crash involving a tanker truck and car.
It happened Thursday night near Exit 65. Police say the truck hit another vehicle before it overturned. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The local and express lanes remain closed Friday between exits 65 and 66 while workers offload the fuel from the truck. Only local lanes on the eastbound side are open through the area.
There’s no word when that stretch of highway will reopen.
