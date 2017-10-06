Investigation Underway After 9-Year-Old NJ Boy Killed, 13-Year-Old Cousin Hurt In Balcony Fall

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway in New Jersey after a 9-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old cousin was injured in a fall from a balcony.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, the two boys were playing on the balcony of a home on Brighton Street in Perth Amboy when the railing gave way.

“Both boys fell to the ground,” said Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. “The 9-year-old is deceased.”

The older boy was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital after falling nearly 13 feet. His grandfather was shaken, saying he was nervous.

At the scene, investigators examined the railing that toppled over and examined the balcony to collect evidence, trying to determine why this happened.

What they have determined is that it was an unfortunate accident and that adults were home at the time.

“It doesn’t appear that there was any neglect on the parents fault,” said Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon. “The parents are good parents. They didn’t do anything wrong.”

Some neighbors say the landlord of the property has allowed buildings to fall into disrepair. The Middlesex County prosecutor is focusing their investigation on the structure and its maintenance.

“We will talk to the owner, the landlord, everybody else,” said Carey. “We are doing an examination of the house and we’ll follow up with whatever tests we need to conduct.”

The older boy remains in the hospital.