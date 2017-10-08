Local Lawmakers Rally To Defend Columbus Circle Statue Amid Growing Controversy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rally was held in Manhattan Sunday morning, lead by local lawmakers who demand the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle stays put.

The statue, which stands 75-feet high and rally organizers say was a gift to the city of New York from Italian-American immigrants, has come under fire lately from groups who highlight Columbus’ mistreatment of Native Americans and Caribbeans.

Sunday’s rally started out as planned, then three protesters — two dressed in faux chains, with the third wearing a Klan outfit — tried to disrupt the proceedings.

Police escorted them away and the ceremony continued, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.

“We do not celebrate him because of what he did negatively,” Angelo Vivolo from the Columbus Citizen’s Foundation told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “We celebrate all the positive things that he did.”

The controversy over Monday’s Columbus Day Parade in New York City is building, as is the debate over which historical figures should be honored in the United States.

There’s talk of changing the name of Columbus Circle and taking down the statue. Those who back the change speak of his mistreatment of Native Americans.

Vivolo says it’s not that simple.

“Columbus came here in 1492, and they want to judge his actions with the standards of 2017,” he previously told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has named a Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments and Markers to offer opinions on issues surrounding public art, monuments and markers on city-owned property. The group will help decide the fate of the statue in Columbus Circle.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said he doesn’t think the statue should come down.

“The statue is really not about Columbus; it’s about the Italian-American heritage, and I think that deserves to be celebrated,” Cuomo told reporters at the West Indian Day Parade. “I believe the Italian-American heritage should be celebrated as part of the ongoing New York celebration of diversity.”

The governor added: “Nobody is saying that Christopher Columbus did not do bad acts to indigenous people, and I believe the indigenous people, by the way, should be celebrated. But if you want to take that kind of retrospective lens, where do you stop? Thomas Jefferson, George Washington — you know, who is without sin?”

De Blasio has not called for the outright removal of the statue, but is leaving it up to the commission to review the appropriateness of all statues and monuments on city property.

Vivolo says Italian-Americans are proud of their heritage and respect all ethnicities.

The parade will march down Fifth Avenue on Monday. For more information, CLICK HERE.