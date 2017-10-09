Lights Dimmed On Las Vegas Strip To Honor Shooting Victims

Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork) —  Lights on the Las Vegas Strip dimmed for about 10 minutes Sunday night to mark the exact moment one week ago that a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival.

The lights were dimmed on marquees at more than 50 casinos, hotels and shopping areas to honor the 58 people killed and nearly 500 others hurt in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

gettyimages 859195192 Lights Dimmed On Las Vegas Strip To Honor Shooting Victims

The marquees on the Las Vegas Strip, including the marquee of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, go dark for 11 minutes in tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There was also a candlelight vigil held near where the carnage took place. Gatherers chanted “All the power to the people” and “Spread the love.”

On “60 Minutes” Sunday night, the team of officers who first approached the Mandalay Bay hotel room of gunman Stephen Paddock spoke publicly.

gettyimages 859171850 Lights Dimmed On Las Vegas Strip To Honor Shooting Victims

Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I could see the suspect’s door was just riddled with bullet holes coming out,” said Officer Dave Newton. “It looked like Swiss cheese.”

The officers say Paddock screwed shut a stairwell door to slow them down. They also described how his room was so full of guns and ammo, they were tripping over it, saying it resembled a gun store.

A yellow note served as proof of Paddock’s intricate planning.

Federal investigators returned for another search of Paddock’s Mesquite, Nevada home on Sunday. They say they once again checked and documented the house where they found a cache of guns and potential explosives the day after the shooting.

The FBI says it has processed the items left behind the night of the shooting and they will be returned to their owners.

