8-Year-Old Boy Gets New Kidney Thanks To Police Officer He Never Met

1010 WINS-Jackson Arneson was born with a condition called posterior urethral valves (PUV) — an abnormality of the urethra affecting urine outflow, oftentimes causing tissue and cell damage. Although the prognosis for PUV improves when detected early, nearly 30 percent of boys with PUV may have some long-term kidney failure that may need to be addressed.
Back in February, Kristi Goll, Jackson’s mother, posted a plea on Facebook desperately searching for a suitable kidney donor after family, friends, and ultimately Jackson’s father were all ruled out as possible candidates.
Now at 8-years-old, Jackson has been a given some incredible news after a complete stranger — a police officer from Milton, WI which neighbors his hometown of Janesville — donated one of her kidneys without ever meeting him or his family before.
It was when Officer Lindsey Bittorf read about 8-year-old Jackson’s situation online, that she quickly sent in blood samples to see if she was a match, and wrote to Goll to let her know that her plea had been heard.
After weeks of testing, doctors discovered that her kidney was indeed a match for Jackson.
The transplant was a success and now both Lindsey and Jackson are home recovering from their June 22nd surgeries. Jackson has continued to improve since the life-changing day and says his new kidney is “the very best gift I will ever receive. I’m going to take extra, extra good care of it.”
-Joe Cingrana