LISTEN: Terrell Owens Tells Mike Francesa He Wants To Play For Giants

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Terrell Owens thinks he knows who could help the Giants’ suddenly depleted receiving corps: himself.

The six-time Pro Bowler called into Mike Francesa’s show Tuesday saying he has offered his services to Big Blue, who lost four wide receivers to injuries Sunday.

“I’ve reached out to my agent,” he said. “I haven’t followed up with him, but I did have him reach out to gauge the temperature. I haven’t heard anything back. But at the end of the day … it’s probably not going to happen, but, again, like you said, I’ve always kind of kept myself in decent enough shape to still go out and play.”

Owens, 43, has not played in an NFL game since he was with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. He played in the Indoor Football League in 2011 and went to training camp with the Seahawks in 2012 before being released.

He said he’s obviously not in game shape, but he’s “not too far out of shape.”

“I’ve always been a person of faith, a man of God and understanding that anything is possible,” said Owens, who is currently appearing on “Dancing with the Stars.” “So, like I said, I’ve never really ruled myself out in any circumstance.”

Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals. He caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He ranks eighth all-time in catches, second in receiving yards and third in receiving TDs.

In Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Giants lost Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending ankle injuries. Dwayne Harris suffered a broken foot, ending his year early. Also, Sterling Shepard sprained an ankle, but he is considered day-to-day.

Owens noted that former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson has also expressed interest in joining the Giants, but he said they’re not necessarily a package deal.

“That’s all the Giants need is you two,” Francesa joked. “I mean, they don’t have enough problems.”

