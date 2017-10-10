Beckham Posts Photo From Hospital, Vows To Return ‘Better Than Ever’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery Monday night, and two other Giants wide receivers are going under the knife Tuesday, according to reports.

Beckham posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday of himself in his hospital bed. He wrote “Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I’ll be back better than ever. God Speed.”

Beckham had surgery on his broken ankle. He suffered the season-ending injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. After going up for a pass, Beckham’s ankle got twisted underneath Chargers defender Casey Hayward. Beckham began screaming and crying in pain and was carted off the field.

Beckham was one of four Giants wideouts injured in the game — three are out for the rest of the season.

Brandon Marshall is having surgery on his injured ankle Tuesday, while Dwayne Harris is having surgery on his broken foot, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Marshall announced on Instagram on Monday night that his season is over.

“I’m filled with mixed emotions,” he wrote. “I wasn’t able to produce for my team the way I wanted to but this was my greatest year to date. This game has shown me who I really am good and bad. This game has given me the opportunity to grow as a man, father, husband, teammate, leader.”

The other wide receiver who was hurt in the Chargers game was Sterling Shepard, who sprained an ankle. He is considered day to day.

Suddenly thin at wide receiver, the Giants (0-5) have re-signed Tavarres King and promoted Travis Rudolph and Ed Eagan from their practice squad.