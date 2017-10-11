Brian Billick On WFAN: Giants Must Figure Out How To Stick Together In Tough Times

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Since taking over as head coach last season, Ben McAdoo has repeatedly said the Giants’ locker room is filled with “talented men of integrity.”
Now that the Giants are 0-5, that integrity is being tested, and Wednesday’s suspension of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is sure to invite criticism that McAdoo is losing control of his players in the face of losing.
In his weekly appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show Wednesday, Brian Billick said he doesn’t buy into the cliche of a coach losing the locker room.
“If a locker room gets lost, it loses itself, in terms of the responsibility to one another,” he said.
But the Super Bowl-winning coach and NFL Network analyst said it is McAdoo’s job to recognize players who are going “off the rails” and address it.
“It’s not about winning or losing anymore. It’s, how are you going to hold together as a team?” Billick said.
To listen to the full interview with Billick, in which he also discusses the Steelers’ struggles, Aaron Rodgers’ greatness and more, click on the audio player above.