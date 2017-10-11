Suspect Charged In Connection With Brooklyn Sex Assaults

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in police custody accused of sexually assaulting two women and attempting to assault a third all within a few hours of each other in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Police have charged 26-year-old Keith Wiggins of Queens in connection with the three incidents.

Investigators say Wiggins’s first alleged victim, a 29-year-old woman, was on her way to work at this bus company in East New York when just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, they say Wiggins pushed her behind a truck at gunpoint.

“She comes in hysterically crying, scared, nervous, shaking. We asked her, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said the guy put a gun in the back of her head, told her to take out her ID, he then took a picture of her ID, told her take off your pants, take off your sneakers,” said the woman’s coworker, who did not want to be identified. “After he raped her he told her count up to 50. She counted up to 50 and he started running.”

“It’s horrible,” another witness said. “Very horrible.”

About a half hour later, detectives say the suspect tried to attack a 15- year-old girl at Sutter and Lincoln avenues, allegedly pulling a gun on her as well but she managed to get away.

An hour and 20 minutes later, he allegedly went after a 26-year-old woman on her way to work on Jerome Street, pulling a gun and allegedly forcing her to perform a sex act.

“Quiet person going to work, you know,” the 26-year-old’s neighbor Curtis John said. “To hear something like that happen to her is shocking.”

A minivan witnesses say they saw him driving around in helped police track him down.

Wiggins is facing multiple charges, including rape, Burrell reported.

Police have not recovered the gun.