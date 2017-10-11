Georgina Chapman Announces She Is Leaving Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, tells People magazine she is leaving her husband.

She said in a statement her “heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

“I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in her statement. They married in 2007.

When the scandal broke last week in The New York Times, Weinstein told reporters Chapman was standing behind him.

It comes as Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow told The Times in a follow-up report that they were sexually harassed by Weinstein early in their careers.

Jolie said she “chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.”

Paltrow said she told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein. But Paltrow kept working with Weinstein and didn’t go public until now.

“I was expected to keep the secret” she said.

Separately, three women accused Weinstein of raping them in a story published online by The New Yorker, including the Italian actress Asia Argento and a woman who was an aspiring actress in college when she caught Weinstein’s eye.

“It’s a difficult thing to tell these stories,” said New Yorker Magazine contributor Ronan Farrow. “Almost every woman in this story talked about profound fears of retaliation, of shame, and they did this anyway.”

In March 2015, model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez told the NYPD that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her. The New Yorker published a recording obtained during the investigation in which Weinstein is heard admitting to groping Gutierrez.

Attorneys for Weinstein, 65, did not immediately return messages Tuesday. The New Yorker quoted Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister responding that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

“Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual,” said Hofmeister. “Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

At the time, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. announced that an investigation didn’t support criminal charges.

“If we could have prosecuted Harvey Weinstein for the conduct that occurred in 2015, we would have,” Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, chief assistant district attorney, said Tuesday.

Statement by Chief ADA Karen Friedman Agnifilo on allegations against Harvey Weinstein — pic.twitter.com/4kLfEk60re — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) October 10, 2017

“While the recording is horrifying to listen to, what emerged from the audio was insufficient to prove a crime under New York law, which requires prosecutors to establish criminal intent,” she added. “Subsequent investigative steps undertaken in order to establish intent were not successful. This, coupled with other proof issues, meant that there was no choice but to conclude the investigation without criminal charges.”

The NYPD also issued a statement Tuesday saying the case was “carried out by experienced detectives and supervisors from NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.”

“The detectives used well established investigative techniques. The recorded conversation with the subject corroborates the acts that were the basis for the victim’s complaint to the police a day earlier,” the statement said. “This follow-up recorded conversation was just one aspect of the case against the subject. This evidence, along with other statements and timeline information was presented to the office of the Manhattan District Attorney.”

The New Yorker also reported that 16 former and current executives and assistants at The Weinstein Co. and Miramax either witnessed or knew of Weinstein’s alleged unwanted sexual advances.

The Weinstein Co. board of directors, which includes Weinstein’s brother Bob, issued a statement late Tuesday, denying any culpability.

“These alleged actions are antithetical to human decency. These allegations come as an utter surprise to the board. Any suggestion that the board had knowledge of this conduct is false,” the four-member board said in a statement. “We are committed to assisting with our full energies in all criminal or other investigations of these alleged acts, while pursuing justice for the victims and a full and independent investigation of our own.”

Weinstein was fired Sunday by the Weinstein Co., the studio he co-founded, three days after the bombshell New York Times expose alleged decades of crude sexual behavior on his part toward female employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd.

Weinstein responded to the report in a lengthy, rambling statement in which he pleaded for a second chance and apologized for the pain he had caused.

Since his firing, much of Hollywood has reacted with disgust and outraged, including Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney.

Congressional Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, have given charities thousands of dollars in donations they had received from Weinstein.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said she was “shocked and appalled” by the revelations about Weinstein. She praised the women coming forward: “Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, released a joint statement Tuesday evening expressing disgust with Weinstein.

“Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories,” the statement said.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades,” Ben Affleck wrote in a statement Tuesday. “The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

Matt Damon, who collaborated frequently with Weinstein and won a co-writing Oscar for “Good Will Hunting” with Affleck, said he didn’t know about Weinstein’s behavior.

“This morning, I just feel absolutely sick to my stomach,” Damon told the trade website Deadline Tuesday. “This kind of stuff can’t happen.”

Weinstein has not publicly commented since Thursday.

