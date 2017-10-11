WFAN Morning Show: It’s All About Those Yanks

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco were back at it Wednesday morning and were very busy previewing decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Yankees and Indians.
First pitch is scheduled for a little after 8 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
CC Sabathia will take the ball for the Bombers against the Indians’ Corey Kluber, a rematch of Game 2 when the Yankees knocked around Cleveland’s ace early only to suffer an epic meltdown late on their way to a 9-8, 13-inning defeat.