Tanaka To Start Game 1 Of ALCS For Yankees

Severino Opposes Astros' Verlander In Game 2; Sabathia And Gray To Start First 2 In The Bronx
HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Masahiro Tanaka will start in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series for the New York Yankees against Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Yankees announced the decision on Thursday and also set the rotation for the next three games. New York’s Luis Severino will pitch Game 2 on Saturday against Justin Verlander.

CC Sabathia gets the nod to start Game 3 on Monday in New York and Sonny Gray will start Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Astros have not announced their starters for Games 3 and 4.

