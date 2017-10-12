Twitter Temporarily Suspends Actress Rose McGowan’s Account

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan said late Wednesday that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting for 12 hours for allegedly violating the social media network’s rules.

On her Instagram account, McGowan said “there are powerful forces at work” and pleaded for others to “be my voice.”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Other celebrities spoke out against the suspension.

Hey @Twitter let us know which of these rules @rosemcgowan broke. Asking for multiple victims of sexual violence. https://t.co/eiZjQeMAVg — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 12, 2017

Twitter suspends Rose McGowan yet does nothing about @realDonaldTrump Hey @jack your priorities are out of whack — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 12, 2017

Wow, @Twitter, seriously? THIS is the account you suspend but not Trump who threatened to wipe out another country? Suspend me too, please. https://t.co/ZHhvIkfEcN — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 12, 2017

Representatives for Twitter declined to comment Thursday.

The New York Times earlier reported that McGowan was among the numerous women sexually harassed by Weinstein, who paid McGowan a financial settlement in 1997.

McGowan on Tuesday tweeted “now I am allowed to say rapist.”

Now am I allowed to say rapist https://t.co/95Ze9BixCT — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

McGowan also recently called Ben Affleck “a liar” on Twitter and suggested the actor knew about Weinstein’s conduct.

Representatives for Affleck haven’t responded to messages regarding that allegation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)