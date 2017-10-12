Twitter Temporarily Suspends Actress Rose McGowan’s Account

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan said late Wednesday that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting for 12 hours for allegedly violating the social media network’s rules.

On her Instagram account, McGowan said “there are powerful forces at work” and pleaded for others to “be my voice.”

TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY #whywomendontreport

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

Other celebrities spoke out against the suspension.

Representatives for Twitter declined to comment Thursday.

The New York Times earlier reported that McGowan was among the numerous women sexually harassed by Weinstein, who paid McGowan a financial settlement in 1997.

McGowan on Tuesday tweeted “now I am allowed to say rapist.”

McGowan also recently called Ben Affleck “a liar” on Twitter and suggested the actor knew about Weinstein’s conduct.

Representatives for Affleck haven’t responded to messages regarding that allegation.

