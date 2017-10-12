Watch Peacock Desperately Try To Impress Chicken

1010 WINS-The heart wants what the heart wants.
Petey, a male Peacock at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, AUS, try as he may, simply can not get the attention he so desperately craves from this unimpressed chicken.
Although he tries everything he could — from fancy footwork and wiggling his tail to showing off his beautiful plumage — the chicken clearly wants no part of his advances.
Surely we can all relate.
See Also: Adorable Baby Flamingo Gifted Custom-Made Shoes From Zoo
Follow along with Petey and the rest of his furry and feathered friends at the Symbio Wildlife Park’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, as well as their official website.
-Joe Cingrana