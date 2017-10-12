WFAN Morning Show: John Flaherty Breaks Down Yanks’ Chances In ALCS

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
The “John Flaherty Report” has become a morning show staple this postseason, thanks to the Yankees’ winning ways.
So, on Thursday morning, hours after the Bombers turned out the lights in Cleveland, the Yes Network analyst and former major league catcher gave Boomer and Jerry Recco a call.
Flaherty looked back on the Yankees’ 5-2 win over the Indians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series and then previewed the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
Have a listen.