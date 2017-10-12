WFAN Morning Show: John Flaherty Breaks Down Yanks’ Chances In ALCS

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

The “John Flaherty Report” has become a morning show staple this postseason, thanks to the Yankees’ winning ways.

So, on Thursday morning, hours after the Bombers turned out the lights in Cleveland, the Yes Network analyst and former major league catcher gave Boomer and Jerry Recco a call.

Flaherty looked back on the Yankees’ 5-2 win over the Indians in Game 5 of the AL Division Series and then previewed the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Have a listen.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch