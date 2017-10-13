Bed Stuy Residents Demand Justice For Victims Of Deadly Home Invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn neighborhood traumatized by a deadly home invasion wants the violence to end now.

A 91-year-old man died when he and his 100-year-old wife were tied up and robbed inside their home.

On Decatur Street, authorities were still gathering evidence inside of the elderly couple’s brownstone.

Friends and strangers to Waldiman and Ethlin Thompson left flowers near their door as police continued to investigate who targeted them.

“It’s a shame what happened to these people, and it shouldn’t go unpunished,” Scott Konop said.

The Thompsons were tied up by four suspects on Wednesday, and robbed of $5,000 in cash that was kept in a lock box.

CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported, the medical examiner revealed the 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson who had heart problems died from sudden cardiac arrest after being attacked and tied up.

Police sources said his hands were tied behind his back, and his face smothered with a pillow and blanket.

Ethlin Thompson who is 100-years-old, managed to free herself and scream for help.

“A person’s life is worth more tan any money in the world,” Jobie May said.

May said he spoke with the friendly couple every day, passing them on their stoop. He wants to see justice served to the people who assaulted them.

“Punished? I want to see them past punished,” he said.

Neighbors said Thompson has been leaning on her faith to come to grips with losing her husband after 30 years.

On Friday, residents of Bed Stuy were calling for an end to the violence in their neighborhood. Vanessa Santiago said she worries for her 5-year-old.

“Just over here the other day, it’s just ridiculous. Things like this, kids every day, you see how close the school is?” she said.

Police were combing through surveillance footage to identify a suspect Friday night.