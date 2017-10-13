WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Still Rules The Update Game

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco relinquished the “power chair” to Bob Papa on Friday morning, which meant the “update maven” was back to doing what he truly does best.
Though there weren’t any local teams in action on Thursday night, Jerry still had plenty to talk about, namely the Yankees, who open the AL Championship Series against the Astros on Friday night in Houston.
Masahiro Tanaka will take the ball for the Bombers, opposite Dallas Keuchel.
Jerry also had the latest from Giants practice, where the wheels appear to be falling off the bus in more ways than one, and he recapped the Thursday night game between the Eagles and Panthers.
Have a listen above.