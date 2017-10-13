WFAN Morning Show: Jerry Still Rules The Update Game

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Jerry Recco relinquished the “power chair” to Bob Papa on Friday morning, which meant the “update maven” was back to doing what he truly does best.

Though there weren’t any local teams in action on Thursday night, Jerry still had plenty to talk about, namely the Yankees, who open the AL Championship Series against the Astros on Friday night in Houston.

Masahiro Tanaka will take the ball for the Bombers, opposite Dallas Keuchel.

Jerry also had the latest from Giants practice, where the wheels appear to be falling off the bus in more ways than one, and he recapped the Thursday night game between the Eagles and Panthers.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch