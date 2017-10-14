Search On For Suspects After Violent Robbery Of Woman, 83, In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was under way Saturday morning after a frightening robbery in Cambria Heights, Queens.

As CBS2’s Erin Logan reported, the target was an 83-year-old woman who was thrown to the ground and threatened.

Fortunately, the woman was not hurt. But her longtime neighbors in the area of 225th Street and 114th Avenue cannot imagine how terrified she was when two masked men were inside her home. Police said those men threatened to kill her.

Early Saturday, the peaceful place the woman has been calling home for decades was swarmed by police Saturday morning.

“I’m shocked to see this happened to her,” one neighbor said.

Police said around 8 p.m. Friday, two masked men made their way into the Cambria Heights home through a back window and into the kitchen. They walked upstairs and found the woman, threw her to the floor and threatened to shoot her, police said.

The suspects immediately took off. Police said they took off with an unknown amount of cash and jewerly.

The woman’s neighbors said it was terrible that the woman was targeted, as she is usually the one who makes sure everyone else is safe.

“I spoke to her on Monday because she called me to see if I was OK, and she always watched everyone else on the block,” a woman said. “The neighborhood is getting terrible now because this happened. This is like the third time this happened around here now.”

Police early Saturday did not have a useful description of the suspects – all that is known is that they were wearing ski masks. It was also unclear Saturday morning whether they had a weapon with them when they allegedly threatened to kill the woman.