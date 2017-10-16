Woman Files Complaint Against Weinstein Over Alleged 2004 Assault; Report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman has come forward with a complaint that Harvey Weinstein assaulted her when she was in college, according to a published report.
Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Lucia Evans, 34, filed a complaint with the NYPD last week.
Evans was a Middlebury College student in 2004 when she met Weinstein at Cipriani’s Upstairs Club in SoHo.
She claims he sexually assaulted her when she came to his office to discuss her career.
Meanwhile Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who declined to press charges against the powerful movie mogul in a 2015 complaint, has announced an independent review of his past campaign contributions.
This follows reports that Vance took donations from a high-powered attorney who defended Weinstein against the abuse allegations.