NYPD Taking Fresh Look At Weinstein Sex Assault Allegations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — NYPD detectives are taking a fresh look into sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said Thursday that investigators are reviewing police files to see if any women previously reported being assaulted or harassed by the media mogul.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter,” Donald said in a statement. “No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

Sources say police will present any evidence to the district attorney’s office, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

A law enforcement official says detectives also plan to contact women who spoke about their encounters with Weinstein in a New Yorker article this week.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on an ongoing probe and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

So far, no past complaints have been found, other than one well-known case that prompted an investigation in 2015, when an Italian model said the studio executive grabbed her breasts and groped her.

Detectives set up a sting where they recorded a conversation between model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and Weinstein, where he tried to persuade her to come into his hotel room.

The recording was obtained by The New Yorker and posted on the magazine’s website Tuesday:

GUTIERREZ: Why yesterday you touch my breast?

WEINSTEIN: Oh, please, I’m sorry. Just come on in, I’m used to that. Come on. Please.

GUTIERREZ: You’re used to that?

WEINSTEIN: Yes, come in.

GUTIERREZ: No, but I’m not used to that.

WEINSTEIN: I won’t do it again, come on, sit here.

But Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute the case.

“Our sex crimes prosecutors made the determination that this was not going to be a provable case and so the decision was made not to go forward,” Vance said Wednesday.

Vance said his office’s “best lawyers” examined the evidence before deciding, less than two weeks after the woman first made her allegations, to drop the investigation.

“I understand that folks are outraged by his behavior, I understand that there are many other allegations that have surfaced but in our case we really did what I think the law obligated us to do,” he said.

Vance also said Wednesday that the decision wasn’t influenced by campaign contributions from Weinstein’s attorney.

“No contribution ever in my seven years as district attorney has ever had any impacts on my decision making in a case,” Vance said. “Contributions are unfortunately a part of running for office. They are legal and I have a very sound vetting system. So the answer is ‘I don’t regret as a DA having to raise money in order to campaign for office.'”

More than a dozen women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd and Gwyneth Paltrow, have told The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that Weinstein had sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein, through a spokeswoman, has denied any nonconsensual sexual conduct with any women. He was fired Sunday by The Weinstein Co., a studio he co-founded with his brother.

