Best Places For Corn Dishes In NY

New York City has many restaurants that offer traditional dishes and menus with a diversity that evolves right in time with the season. This fall, indulge in this seasons’ favorite crop, the corn cob. Whether dining at the venues below or going to your local farmers market, there are many versatile dishes and options in New York City available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert, with a twist. Below, are some of the best places for corn in New York City.

Cosme

35 E. 21st St.

New York, NY 10010

(212) 913.9659

www.cosmenyc.com

Located in New York City’s Flatiron District, Cosme serves up distinctive contemporary Mexican-inspired cuisine. All shared plates and dishes on the menu are infused with seasonal ingredients, as well as, a touch of Mexican flavors and traditions. You’ll love Cosme if you love another famous restaurant, Pujol since World-renowned Chef Enrique Olivera is the founder of both. At Cosme, you can’t go wrong with a single bite of their indulgent Corn Meringue Dessert, a combination of textures: sweet American corn purée with heavy cream, delicious mascarpone cheese, topped with white powdered sugar.

Selena Rosa

1712 2nd Ave.

If you’re looking for a twist on calamari using corn, then Selena Rosa is definitely a fit for your taste buds. Tucked inside the Upper East Side, the restaurant features a relaxed Mexican atmosphere serving up a variety of Mexican and Southwestern dishes, as well as, delicious tacos and margaritas. You’ve ought to try the most popular dish on the menu, the crispy Blue Corn Calamari, the portion, and taste – worth every penny.

Tijuana Picnic

151 Essex St.

(between Stanton and Irvington)

If you’re looking for an authentic Mexican cuisine fix seven days per week, look no further than Tijuana Picnic. With its vibrant yet retro atmosphere, it’s serving all kinds of authentic dishes you’ll love. Many of the dishes here are infused with corn, such as the veggie tacos, most importantly, the Whole Grilled Corn, a dish you must not skip! For only $5, you’ll receive a whole corn, grilled to perfection and served with cricket aioli, coffee-chipotle powder, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Tijuana Picnic is best known for its boozy brunches, 24-hour happy hour on Sunday, and its bar stays open late Wednesday through Saturday.

Miss Lily’s



New York, NY 10012

(646) 588-5375

www.misslilys.com

A favorite New York Caribbean hangout spot, Miss Lily’s, serves up the best Jamaican cuisine, including their own tasty twist on corn. Featured at the both locations, Miss Lily’s Jerk Corn is one of the go-to dishes at the restaurant. Consisting of sweet American corn, grilled before being coated with Miss Lily’s special mayo-based jerk sauce, then covered in lightly toasted coconut paired with a lime for additional flavor. It’s best to try this Island-inspired corn via the restaurant’s special “munchies platter”, available at happy hour (Monday through Friday starting at 4:20-7 p.m.). For $24, the “munchies platter” includes the jerk-style corn, along with snack-sized servings of jerk chicken wings, codfish fritters, crispy coconut shrimp, and succulent lychee BBQ glazed spare ribs.

La Chula

Grand Central Terminal

89 E. 42nd St.

You can’t miss La Chula, located in the lower dining concourse at the Grand Central Terminal. Led by owner and chef, Julian Medina, La Chula, known for its reasonably priced, Mexico City-style menu feeding busy, on the go, New Yorkers. From favorites to authentic tacos, ceviches, and most importantly the corn, called eloté served on the cob or in a little corn-cup (esquites) with mayo, queso fresco, and tajin.

