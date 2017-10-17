CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police Release Images Of ‘Person Of Interest’ In Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion

Filed Under: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, home invasion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying identifying a person of interest in a deadly Brooklyn home invasion.

Police released surveillance images Tuesday, showing a man they say is wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a black man, who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a backpack. He was also carrying what appeared to be a lock box.

bed stuy home invasion person of interest 2 nypd Police Release Images Of Person Of Interest In Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said four thieves tied up 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 99-year-old wife, Ethlin, in their Bedford-Stuyvesant home last week. The couple owns the building and collects rent from tenants.

Sources told CBS2 the suspects were likely searching for a large sum of cash in the form of payments that had yet to be deposited to the bank.

Once the thieves left, Ethlin wiggled free from her restraints and called police.

“The officers entered the apartment and found her 91-year-old husband tied up and lying on the floor and he was unresponsive,” NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.

bed stuy home invasion person of interest nypd Police Release Images Of Person Of Interest In Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion

(Credit: NYPD)

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Waldiman died from heart problems that were triggered by the incident — specifically, sudden cardiac death following home invasion with robbery and restraint in a person with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The NYPD is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

