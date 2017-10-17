‘Short-Term’ Bipartisan Deal Reached On Obamacare Payments

WASHINGTON — (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing support for an agreement struck by two leading lawmakers to extend federal payments to health insurers.
Trump spoke at a news conference in the Rose Garden Tuesday with the Greek Prime Minister.
He commented after Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told reporters that he and a top Democrat, Patty Murray, have reached an agreement on a plan to extend the federal payments that Trump has blocked.
Trump says the White House has been involved in what he calls a “short-term deal.” He said he still thinks a system where funding is given to states through federal block grants is the best long-term plan.
The cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments are subsidies that help lower-income Americans afford health insurance. They’re paid by the administration directly to insurers. The Trump administration concluded that the government could no longer legally make the CSR payments — even though it had been paying them since the president’s inauguration in January — because Congress didn’t approve the appropriation for them. According to estimates, they cost the government $7 billion in fiscal 2017, which ended Sept. 30 and $10 billion in the current fiscal year.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned that if the president ended the subsidies, premiums would increase by 20 percent for silver plans next year and some people would have no insurers in the nongroup market.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)