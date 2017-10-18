CBS2 Exclusive: Victim Of Brooklyn Sex Assault Speaks Out, Says ‘You Ruined My Life’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The victim of a sexual assault in Brooklyn is speaking out as police continue to search for a man who they call a person of interest in the case.

It happened Saturday morning at a home on Halsey Street and Central Avenue. In an exclusive interview, Shylasin Nowell told CBS2’s Ali Bauman that she woke up in her bed to a strange man forcing himself on her.

“He was like, ‘I’m looking for someone called Lisa.’ He was trying to go to the blue house right here,” Nowell said. When Bauman asked if the man went to the wrong house, Nowell nodded.

She said she pushed him off and said the man seemed disoriented and asked her for drugs.

“He never put his pants up,” she said. “He stood there and asked, ‘Can we finish?'”

New surveillance video obtained by CBS2 shows who police say is the person of interest paying to charge his phone at a deli across the street about a half hour before.

While police are not calling him a suspect, when Nowell looked at the video, she said, “That’s definitely him.”

“That’s exactly him,” she said. “They can’t really see his face, but that’s him.”

The 24-year-old lives with her grandmother and says the tenants in an upstairs apartment often leave the door unlocked.

“I want him to know you ruined my life,” she said. “For whatever reason, you came here for.”

Nowell said the man did not seem to have any weapons and eventually just ran away. She was treated at Woodhull Hospital and released, but says she’s so scared now to sleep in her home that she’s going to stay with family for a few days.

The person of interest is described as about 5′ 10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen in a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.