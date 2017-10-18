Suspect Sought In Suffolk County Knifepoint Robberies Strikes Again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a serial robbery suspect in Suffolk County and police believe the woman, armed with a knife, struck another chain store Tuesday night.

It is believed to be the sixth time she has struck in less than a week. The latest incident happened at a Dollar Tree on Horseblock Road in Medford, the same road where Tom Carpone’s Farmingville Carvel store was held up twice.

“It just wears you down,” he said.

Police describe the suspect as a blond woman, 5’1″ tall who at times disguises herself with a dark wig and brandishes the same pink-handled knife in each case.

She targets small chain stores throughout Suffolk County, including a North Patchouge Dunkin’ Conuts on a Medford Avenue that police say was also hit.

“Very scary what’s going on in this community,” said employee Patrick Jordan.

In May, Suffolk County police arrested a man who they said was responsible for a series of 18 chain store robberies. Police say the armed woman isn’t connected to those robberies, but shop owners believe she does seem to be following that trend and say their teenage employees are terrified.

“I have one poor girl who is seeing a psychiatrist, she is sleeping with a knife under her pillow, she is so upset,” said Carvel manager Debbie Davidson. “She worked Friday night and she was the one who was robbed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.