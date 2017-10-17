CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Woman Sought In 5 Knifepoint Robberies In Suffolk County

Filed Under: Sophia Hall, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities believe the same woman could be responsible for up to five knifepoint robberies in Suffolk County.

The most recent incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Medford Avenue in North Patchogue.

Police said the woman threatened an employee with a knife and demanded cash before fleeing on foot.

The employee said she’s hopeful police will catch the suspect soon because she was not wearing gloves and left her fingerprints on the counter, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the woman robbed up to five locations, including two Carvel ice cream stores.

“I think it’s pretty crazy that anybody would be doing it. I’m sure she’s probably hooked on drugs. So it doesn’t discriminate. Man, woman, they just need help,” one customer at the Dunkin’ Donuts said.

“Everything’s out of control,” another customer said. “I come here quite often, it seems like a fairly safe strip mall.”

No one has been injured in any of the robberies.

Police said the suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-1. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black and white scarf, over what appeared to be dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

