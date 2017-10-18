Excitement Builds As Yankees Get One Game Closer To World Series

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Excitement is growing as the Yankees are one win closer to a spot in the World Series.

Fans have high hopes after the Yankees tied up the AL Championship Series at two games each with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

PHOTOS: Yankees-Astros ALCS

Die-hard fan Noel Ames flew in for Wednesday night’s big game from Buffalo.

He has loved the Yankees since he was 8 years old.

“I was a Thurman Munson fan playing Little League Baseball and he’s my favorite Yankee player,” Ames said.

And his favorite player now?

“You gotta love Aaron Judge,” Ames said. “I think he’s definitely a role model for kids. You don’t see him swearing, throwing his bat, throwing his helmet. He walks off off the field, he does his job and always seems to do it with a smile on his face.”

Getting ready for Game 5 !! My reports begin 2 pm #1010wins. #ALCS2017 pic.twitter.com/1dO91q1O4x — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) October 18, 2017

Joaquin Espinal came from the Dominican Republic in 1980 and fell in love with the Yankees and his hometown players.

“We have great players, we got Sanchez baby,” said Espinal, who was lucky enough to see Tuesday night’s game and is hoping to somehow get tickets to Game 5. “Yankees just represent America. Yankees are just the best team in the world.”

Even some proud Mets fans are rooting for the Yankees.

“I’m going to go for the Yankees,” Mets fan Anthony Rodriguez said. “I’m a New York guy, so gotta go for the Yankees.”