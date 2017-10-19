Police Searching For Driver In Deadly Jersey City Hit-And-Run

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are still searching for a driver who they say ran from the scene of a crash in Jersey City that left one teen dead and another seriously hurt.

Investigators say it was just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when the car slammed into the teens on Terrace Avenue near Secaucus Road, the impact totaling the front of the car and shattering the windshield.

Friends of the boys say they had been riding together on a single bicycle when they were struck. The collision sent one of them flying over a fence on an overpass and onto the highway below.

“We’re not entirely sure what direction that the vehicle was going or the bike was going,” said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. “But we do know that the vehicle stopped and the driver and maybe one other person in the vehicle fled on foot.”

Those who knew the two teens, saddened and angry, gathered at the scene where a 15-year-old died and his friend critically injured.

“For me, to grow up with one of the kids, that’s completely heartbreaking,” said one of the victim’s friends, Ethan Ramos. “And the other kid that passed away, I just met him this year.”

“To the person whoever did it, they just need to give themselves up,” said parent Jadira Ramos.

Police with canine units looked for clues as the search continues. People who live nearby say cars are known to speed.

“This is a very busy area here, this intersection and when they’re coming off 1 and 9, they are speeding over here and they go back out to 1 and 9 and Route 3 and they’re going quite fast,” one woman said.

“They don’t watch where they’re going and it’s just sad,” said Jadira Ramos. “It’s just sad.”

At this point, investigators say it’s not clear who was at fault, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The names of the teens have not been released.