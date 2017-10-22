Limits On Deliveries, Crackdown On Blocking Intersections Among Highlights Of De Blasio Traffic Congestion Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Beginning next year, New York City will test a pilot program limiting curbside delivery in certain high-traffic commercial zones during peak hours – and will also crack down on drivers who block intersections.

Mayor de Blasio announced a five-point plan Sunday with goals all starting with the word clear – clear lanes, clear curbs, clear intersections, clear zones, and clear highways.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, the goal is to ease congestion and keep traffic moving.

“I love this city. We all love this city. We know it’s not the easiest place to live. It’s the best place to live. It’s the most wonderful city in the world,” de Blasio said. “But we’ve got to make it easier. We’ve got to make it more livable. We’ve got to make it easier to get around.”

For clear lanes, weekday parking and standing on busy crosstown streets will be limited to only one side from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 110 new police officers will be brought on to enforce the rule.

For clear curbs, during a six-month test beginning in January, there will be a total ban on rush-hour deliveries on certain streets in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. The deliveries will not be allowed during morning and evening rush hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will ban all deliveries and standing on both sides of the street,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio specified the streets that will be affected by the clear curbs program. They include a rectangular zone from 45th Street north to 50th Street and from Madison Avenue west to Sixth Avenue in Midtown, as well as Flatbush Avenue between Tillary Street and Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, and Roosevelt Avenue between Broadway and 108th Street in Queens.

For clear intersections, the program will eventually include 50 new police officers ticketing anyone who blocks an intersection.

“When one car blocks the box, it affects everyone else’s life,” the mayor said.

De Blasio noted that New Yorkers often attempt to enforce the law against blocking the box themselves, “using certain obscene gestures and off-color comments,” but what is really needed is aggressive enforcement.

Drivers blocking the box will be ticketed by an NYPD officer and given a fine and two points on their driver’s licenses.

For clear zones, de Blasio notes there are numerous hot spots for congestion old and new. In particular, he called for new truck routes in Hunts Point, the Bronx, and noted a need for new rules for increased traffic coming to the North Shore of Staten Island where the Empire Outlets retail complex will open.

For clear highways, de Blasio called for a partnership with the State of New York to create a task force focused on some of the worst highway problems in the city. De Blasio in particular noted his “personal, all-time most hated highway,” the Cross Bronx Expressway, as having an “unacceptable” situation when it comes to traffic problems.

He also said the Staten Island Expressway and the Gowanus Expressway need special attention.

De Blasio said the task force will look at managing the flow of traffic onto the highways, noting that some parts of the country have traffic signals at entry ramps. He also suggested pre-positioning of emergency vehicles to deal with crashes.

He also noted that while some expressways have high-occupancy vehicle lanes, others – including the Cross Bronx – do not, and a plan to add HOV lanes where they do not now exist may be discussed.

The mayor said by the end of next year, the average speed for drivers in Midtown Manhattan will increase by 10 percent.

“No one of these items is a magic bullet, but taken together, they’re going to make a big difference in the lives of everyday New Yorkers,” de Blasio said.