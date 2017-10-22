N.J. Lawmakers Seek To Ban Nondisclosure Agreements For Sexual Assault, Harassment

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Democratic and Republican leaders in New Jersey are planning to introduce legislation that would ban nondisclosure agreements designed to cover up sexual harassment.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, the legislation came on the heels of reports detailing how Hollywood film executive Harvey Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women to buy their silence.
New Jersey State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-Teaneck) told New Jersey Advance Media that she wants to ban nondisclosure agreements that cover up anything to do with life safety, or sexual assault, abuse or harassment.
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield) is expected to work with Weinberg to draft the legislation saying that no one should be able to contract away cover-ups.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union) decided against co-sponsoring the measure, out of concerns that it would possibly re-victimize victims by going public with sexual harassment claims.