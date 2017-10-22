Human Remains Found In Roosevelt, L.I. Identified As Teenage Boy

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The human remains found during a search of a wooded area on Long Island last week have been identified as those of a 16-year-old boy.
The remains found Thursday were identified as those of Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt.
Authorities began searching an area of Roosevelt for remains on Wednesday night after Homeland Security officials received a tip from a person of interest in a federal investigation.
The search was conducted in an overgrown area spanning 27 acres.
Sources told CBS2 the search was linked to a possible homicide by the MS-13 gang.
There have been six MS-13 murder victims in Nassau County in the last two years and almost 20 victims in neighboring Suffolk County.
It is unclear if there’s an MS-13 connection to this case.
President Donald Trump visited Long Island back on July 28 and promised a crackdown on the MS-13 gang.