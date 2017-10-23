Back Stories: Meteorologist Todd Glickman’s Take On Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week in the WCBS Back Stories, we look back on Superstorm Sandy.
Meteorologist Todd Glickman says by October 23, the storm’s path was pretty well predicted.
“I remember saying to a friend that it was stunning how much agreement had to develop – not only between the models, but also as time started to progress,” he says. “As we got to about three days in advance, we really had a very high confidence that Sandy would be a very destructive storm.”
He remembers getting an email from meteorologist Craig Allen that read, “Be ready for additional work. I will likely evacuate my house this time or else die in the bay. I’m dead serious. Never before seen such a threat.”
Allen did eventually have to evacuate.
“So there I was back on the air Monday at 5:58 p.m., went all the way through midnight,” Glickman says. “This really unique situation was a once-in-a-career experience. It’s something we think about a lot, and I never thought that it would occur during my career.”