Second Suspect Charged In Deadly Brooklyn Home Invasion Set To Face Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second suspect arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in Brooklyn is set to face a judge.

Her hands cuffed behind her back and her feet chained by cuffs as well, Suzette Troutman shuffled slowly out of the 81st precinct station house, escorted by detectives ahead of her arraignment later Tuesday.

Investigators say it was Troutman, a person 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife Ethlin Thompson trusted and regularly had in their home, who may have been the alleged mastermind behind the home invasion that killed Waldiman.

Investigators say 45-year-old Troutman worked as a home health attendant for the couple at their Bed-Stuy rowhouse.

It was there that earlier this month, the elderly couple was tied up and a lock box containing $5,000 was stolen. Waldiman Thompson died from a heart attack. His wife survived, managing to escape and go for help.

Last Friday as Ethlin Thompson buried her husband, Troutman’s nephew, 27-year-old Dwayne Blackwood, was arrested and charged with the 91-year-old’s murder.

Police are still searching for a man seen on surveillance video with the lock box that was stolen from the Thompson’s home.

Troutman, sources believe, not only allegedly orchestrated the attack, but may have been the alleged getaway driver as well.

She has been charged with second-degree murder and assault and two counts of burglary.