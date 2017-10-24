Jerry Reese Accepts Blame For Giants’ 1-6 Start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Giants general manager Jerry Reese took responsibility for the team’s stunning 1-6 start Tuesday but insisted there is more talent on the roster than what fans are seeing on game days.

“This roster, it’s my roster,” Reese told reporters at his annual bye-week news conference. “I’m responsible for everyone on the roster, and I take ownership for where we are with this 1-6 start. I do believe we still have good players on this roster.

LISTEN: Eli Manning On WFAN: Each Day A Learning Experience For Giants Offense

“We thought we upgraded the offense at some different positions, and it didn’t take off,” he added. “The continuity wasn’t there like we wanted it to be at the beginning of the season.”

Reese criticized the team as a whole for not showing “hunger” and said even quarterback Eli Manning has to play better. He, however, defended coach Ben McAdoo and offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, both of whom have been lightning rods for criticism from disgruntled fans this season.

“Everybody wants to beat up on Ereck Flowers,” Reese said. “Ereck Flowers is not the reason we are 1-6. … This is the roster I put together. I am the reason we are 1-6.”

The GM said he has seen signs of improvement from Flowers this season but added it’s unclear whether the 2015 first-round pick would the Giants’ long-term left tackle.

MORE: McAdoo Sticking With Manning As Giants Quarterback

As for McAdoo, Reese said: “It’s not on the head coach. It’s on all of us.”

He added: “He’s smarter than all of us in this room. It’s not even close.”

Meanwhile, Reese promised that the Giants, who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, won’t pack it in over the final nine weeks of the season.

“It’s a bad formula to use to wait till your back is against the wall, but we are where we are right here right now, and we’re going to give our fans every ounce of what we have,” he said.

“We have nine games left. Don’t count us out yet. We’ve been left for dead before.”