These Photos Of a Tiny Hedgehog Camping Will Warm Your Heart

1010 WINS-When a tiny hedgehog goes camping, you better believe he takes his tiny camera!

Azuki, a pygmy hedgehog living in Japan has taken the Internet by the heartstrings with constant Instagram updates showing the charmed life he leads — with over 273,000 people already following the account to stay up-to-date on his endless cuteness.

Recently, Azuki took to the wilderness for a relaxing camping trip… And he did the usual activities, like kayaking, barbecuing, and tent-pitching.

Take a look at some of the most adorable Instagram photos you’ll ever see in your life below!

Follow along with Azuki’s story on Instagram.

-Joe Cingrana