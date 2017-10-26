Members Of FBI’s Gang Task Force Set To Return To LI Park After Human Remains Found

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Members of the FBI’s gang task force are expected to return to a Long Island park Thursday after human remains were found for the second time in a week.

The gruesome discovery was made by federal investigators in a sweep of Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Wednesday just beyond a playground in the waterfront preserve. Sources tell CBS2 a body was found in the marshy tall grass.

While there hasn’t been an official gang connection made, the scene at Cow Meadow Park was similar to murders connected to MS-13, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

One week ago in Roosevelt, investigators following a Homeland Security tip found the remains of 16-year-old Angel Soler, a student of Freeport High School, who had been missing for three months.

Sources say homicide investigators believe Soler’s murder is connected to MS-13 gang violence.

“If this is something that’s going to happen more often, then we’re out of here,” said Freeport resident Michael Tucker.

While the feds searched Cow Meadow Park with K-9 units, local Nassau County police returned to the scene of a homicide, conducting a follow-up investigation inside Massapequa Preserve.

That’s where a 19-year-old was found murdered in March. Four suspected members of MS-13 have been charged in the case.

In Suffolk County, an area plagued by the troubling growth of MS-13, police now regularly patrol wooded areas.

“Since we rolled out the initiative in September of 2016, we made over 250 MS-13 arrests,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

While the body found in the marshland hasn’t been identified, the possible connection to gang violence has neighbors shaken.

“I heard there’s a few students from Freeport High are missing. As a parent, it’s very concerning,” said neighbor Bill Fuller.

The FBI’s gang task force is leading the investigation. The body found has not been identified and it’s not clear whether it’s male or female.

There is also no word yet on whether investigators are searching for more bodies or more evidence on Thursday.