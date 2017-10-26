CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Joe Girardi Won't Return As Yankees Manager Next Year | Listen Live: WFAN

President Trump Expected To Declare Opioid Crisis A Public Health Emergency

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Marla Diamond, Opioid Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.

That’s according to senior White House officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss plans before the announcement and briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.

The declaration does not come with specific funding, but officials say it will allow changes such as expended access to medical services in rural areas.

Trump will deliver a speech Thursday on fighting the opioid crisis. He’s said an emergency designation will give his administration the “power to do things that you can’t do right now.”

It is a partial measure to fight the opioid epidemic and does not require the same financial commitment as a national emergency declaration the president made in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reports.

Some advocates worry even that won’t make enough difference.

According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 50,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year.

“We’re not winning the battle. Right now the opioid crisis is getting worse. There are more people dying. There are more people getting addicted than ever before,” said Dr. Michael Fiori, director of addictions for Mount Sinai Beth Israel. “Politicians can speak out and declare a crisis, but the question is what are they willing to help turn into real action.”

Fiori would like to see the president declare opioid addiction a chronic disease like cancer or diabetes.

“To help combat the enormous shame and stigma that people with addictions feel,” Fiori said, adding that Americans need better access to drug treatment programs. “The federal government have fallen short of saying ‘this is a known illness that can be treated, that should be covered by all commercial insurances.'”

Trump pledged during his campaign to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

Once in office, Trump convened a commission to study the problem, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch