President Trump Expected To Declare Opioid Crisis A Public Health Emergency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will direct his Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency under the Public Health Service Act.

That’s according to senior White House officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss plans before the announcement and briefed journalists on condition of anonymity.

The declaration does not come with specific funding, but officials say it will allow changes such as expended access to medical services in rural areas.

Trump will deliver a speech Thursday on fighting the opioid crisis. He’s said an emergency designation will give his administration the “power to do things that you can’t do right now.”

It is a partial measure to fight the opioid epidemic and does not require the same financial commitment as a national emergency declaration the president made in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reports.

Some advocates worry even that won’t make enough difference.

According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 50,000 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year.

“We’re not winning the battle. Right now the opioid crisis is getting worse. There are more people dying. There are more people getting addicted than ever before,” said Dr. Michael Fiori, director of addictions for Mount Sinai Beth Israel. “Politicians can speak out and declare a crisis, but the question is what are they willing to help turn into real action.”

Fiori would like to see the president declare opioid addiction a chronic disease like cancer or diabetes.

“To help combat the enormous shame and stigma that people with addictions feel,” Fiori said, adding that Americans need better access to drug treatment programs. “The federal government have fallen short of saying ‘this is a known illness that can be treated, that should be covered by all commercial insurances.'”

Trump pledged during his campaign to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

Once in office, Trump convened a commission to study the problem, chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)