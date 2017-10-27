Star Witness In Former Union Boss’ Bribery Trial Says Contributions Bought Access To NYC Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. government’s star witness in the trial of the former head of the nation’s largest municipal jail guard union said he bought access to New York’s mayor with big contributions.

Jona Rechnitz testified only an hour Thursday at ex-union boss Norman Seabrook‘s trial, but he had plenty to say about his influence at City Hall.

Rechnitz testified Bill de Blasio visited him after he promised to contribute between $50,000 and $100,000 to the Democrat’s 2013 mayoral campaign.

The 34-year-old Los Angeles resident says de Blasio gave him his private cellphone number and email address.

He claims the mayor always answered his calls.

“When we called for a favor, we got the results we expected,” he said.

Rechnitz testified that he called him once a week asking for everything from a spot on the mayor’s inaugural committee to making a lien on one of his Airbnb properties go away.

Rechnitz also implicated a dozen former NYPD officials and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, who allegedly helped Rechnitz get special parking privileges in exchange for a $15,000 campaign donation and a discounted Rolex watch.

De Blasio was cleared in the criminal probe last March and claimed he didn’t know Rechnitz and his business partner very well.

A mayor’s spokesman calls the testimony “re-heated, re-packaged accusations.”

GOP mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis said this should not be case closed.

“This investigation needs to be reopened, we can’t have a district attorney who was given $70,000 in campaign contributions from the mayor’s lawyers be looking into this, it is a conflict of interest,” she said Friday. “So it needs to be revisited.”

A campaign spokesman for Astorino called the accusations total contrived nonsense, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

Seabrook has pleaded not guilty to charges he accepted $60,000 in bribes to deliver a $20 million investment to a now defunct hedge fund.

Rechnitz has yet to testify in detail how the bribery scheme involving Seabrook took place, but will be back on the stand Friday morning.

On Thursday, Rechnitz took the stand saying he helped choreograph the bribery scheme.

Rechnitz said he introduced Seabrook to co-defendant Murray Huberfeld who ran the hedge fund.

He then negotiated how much Seabrook would get paid to invest in the fund.

Rechnitz pleaded guilty to his involvement in that bribery scheme and also for bribing de Blasio’s top campaign fundraiser.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)