Authorities Investigate Another Possible Body In Nassau County

MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say they are investigating a possible body found in Nassau County.
The FBI, state and county police searched a wooded area near Babylon Turnpike and Sunrise Highway in Merrick, just north of the LIRR tracks Friday.
Earlier this week, remains were found in a park in nearby Freeport. A week before, authorities in Roosevelt discovered the remains of 16-year-old Angel Soler, a student at Freeport High School who had been missing for three months.
Sources said investigators believe Soler’s death was connected to MS-13 gang violence. However, authorities have not said whether the Merrick or Freeport cases could be connected.