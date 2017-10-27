Attorney General Sessions To Discuss Opioid Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions heads to Kennedy airport Friday to discuss the administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency and announced new steps to combat what he described as the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

“We owe it to our children and to our country to do everything in our power to address this national shame and this human tragedy,” the president said in a speech at the White House.

It is crisis that is killing Americans by the thousands, including in the Tri-State area. Last year, opioid abuse killed more than 2,600 people in New York state, half in New York City, more than 2,000 in New Jersey and more than 900 in Connecticut.

Trump’s declaration, which will be effective for 90 days and can be renewed, will allow the government to redirect resources in various ways and to expand access to medical services in rural areas.

But because the president stopped short of declaring the crisis a full-on “national emergency,” money will not be taken from the public health emergency fund, which some lawmakers say falls far short.

“Funds in that account are like $56,000,” Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi said. “So show me the money.”

The federal government estimates that combating the crisis will cost $75 billion a year.

As a result of Trump’s declaration, officials will be able to expand access to telemedicine services, including substance abuse treatment for people living in rural and remote areas. Officials will also be able to more easily deploy state and federal workers, secure Department of Labor grants for the unemployed, and shift funding for HIV and AIDs programs to provide more substance abuse treatment for people already eligible for those programs.

Trump said his administration would also be working to reduce regulatory barriers, such as one that bars Medicaid from paying for addiction treatment in residential rehab facilities larger than 16 beds. He spoke of ongoing efforts to require opioid prescribers to undergo special training, the Justice Department’s targeting of opioid dealers and efforts to develop a non-addictive painkiller.

The president also still needs to appoint some key leaders in the battle, including a Health and Human Services secretary, a drug czar and an administrator for the Drug Enforcement Agency.

